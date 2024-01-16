Jeevas Greek Cafe- Fashion Place Mall Fashion Square Drive Space No. 1385
FOOD
ENTREE
- Lamb Gyro$8.99
- Chicken Gryo$8.99
- Falafel Sandwich$8.99
- Single Chicken Souvlaki$9.99
- Single Beef Souvlaki$9.99
- Single Gyro Plat$9.99
- Double Chicken Souvlaki$11.99
- Double Beef Souvlaki$11.99
- Double Beef/Chicken Souvlaki$11.99
- Double Beef/Gyro Soulvaki$11.99
- Double Gyro Plat$11.99
- Double Chinken/gyro Plat$11.99
- Falafel Plate$10.99
- Loaded Greek Fries$8.99
- No Pita/Rice$1.00
- Misc$11.00
- Daily Specail$11.99
SIDES
DESSERT
BEVERAGES
- Fountain Soda
16 oz$2.50
- Water Cup$0.75
- Water Bottle$1.99
- Arrowhead$2.75
- Bottled Soda
16 oz$2.50
- Coconut water$2.99
- Pure Leaf$2.99
- Monster$2.99
- Red bull$2.50
- Juice
10 oz$1.79
- Gatorade$1.99
- Coffee$3.99
- Coke Can$1.75
- Sparkling Ice Water$1.99
- Perrier Sparkling Water$2.99
- Coffee$2.99
- Arizona Tea$2.75
- Celsius Water$2.50
- Drink Refill$1.00
- Aspire Energy Water$2.50
- Refil$1.00
Misc
