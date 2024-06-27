Menu
1655 Campus Center Drive
28 S State Street FC104, Salt Lake City, UT
Fashion Square Drive Space No. 1385, Murray, UT
FOOD
BREAKFAST
- Yogurt Parfait
Green yogurt topped with fruit and granola.$4.50
- Pastry$3.25
- breakfast sandwitc$3.99
- Donut$1.50
- Berry cheese pastry$3.25
- Muffin$3.25
- yogurt cup$3.50
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.25
- Bagel$2.25
- Crossiant$3.25
- Sausage EGG & Cheese$4.50
- keto yogurt$4.50
- Greek Omelet
Spinach, onions, Feta, Tomatoes. Served with potatoes.$6.99
- Veggie Omelet
Onion, pepper, mushroom, cheddar cheese. Served with potatoes.$6.99
- Denver Omelet
Ham, cheddar, onion, pepper. Served with potatoes.$8.99
- Create Your Own Omelet
Choose 3 ingredients. +.75 each additional topping.$7.99
- Breakfast Burrito$4.50
ENTREE
- Chicken Gryo$9.99
- Lamb Gyro$9.99
- Falafel Sandwich$9.99
- Single Chicken Souvlaki$9.99
- Single Beef Souvlaki$9.99
- Double Chicken Souvlaki$11.99
- Double Beef Souvlaki$11.99
- Double Beef/Chicken Souvlaki$11.99
- Double Gyro Souvlaki$11.99
- Greek Burger$8.99
- Loaded Greek Fries$8.99
- Single Gyro Plat$9.99
- Double Gyro Plat$11.99
- Gyro Meat / Chicken Plate$11.99
- Catering$14.00
- Deli Sandwich$6.99
SIDES
DESSERT
Mexican Food
BEVERAGES
- Fountain Soda
16 oz$2.50
- Water Cup$0.75
- Water Bottle$1.99
- Arrowhead$2.75
- Bottled Soda
16 oz$2.50
- Coconut water$2.99
- Pure Leaf$2.99
- Monster$3.25
- Red bull$3.15
- Juice
10 oz$1.79
- Gatorade$2.50
- Coffee$3.99
- Soda Can$1.85
- Sparkling Ice Water$1.99
- Perrier Sparkling Water$2.50
- Coffee$2.99
- Arizona Tea$2.50
- Celsius Water$2.50
- Drink Refill$1.50
- Aspire Energy Water$2.75
- Lemonade$1.99
- Naked Juice$3.99
- Bottel Milk$2.99
- americano$3.25
BEVERAGES
Coffee (Hot)
- Americano$3.25
- Café Au Lait$3.50
- Café Latte$4.25
- Cappuccino$4.25
- Caramel Macchiato$4.75
- Chai Latte$4.00
- Drip Coffee$2.50
- Espresso Solo$1.50
- Espresso Doppio$2.00
- Espresso Triple$2.50
- Espresso Quad$3.00
- Espresso Macchiato Solo$3.25
- Espresso Macchiato Doppio$3.75
- Espresso Macchiato Triple$4.25
- Espresso Macchiato Quad$5.25
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Mocha$4.50
- Steamer$3.75
- White Mocha$4.50
- green tea$2.50
Jeeva's Greek Cafe Locations and Hours
Campus Center Drive
(801) 557-8433
Closed • Opens Friday at 10AM
Garff Building 1731
(801) 557-8433
Closed • Opens Friday at 8AM
U of U Campus Edu & Arts Building
(801) 557-8433
Closed • Opens Friday at 8AM
City Creek Center
(801) 557-8433
Closed • Opens Friday at 10AM
Fashion Square Drive Space No. 1385
(801) 557-8433
Closed • Opens Friday at 8AM