Jeeva's Greek Cafe
Brownie
Brownie
Indulge in our decadent Chocolate Brownie, a rich, fudgy delight with a crackly crust. Made with premium cocoa and chunks of velvety chocolate, it's served warm, melting in your mouth with every bite. Perfect for any sweet tooth!
Jeeva's Greek Cafe Locations and Hours
Campus Center Drive
(801) 557-8433
1655 Campus Center Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84112
Closed
•
Opens Monday at 10AM
All hours
View menu
City Creek Center
(801) 557-8433
50 S State Street FC 104, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Closed
•
Opens Monday at 10AM
All hours
View menu
Garff Building 1731
(801) 557-8433
Garff Building 1731 Campus Center Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84112
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
U of U Campus Edu & Arts Building
(801) 557-8433
1721 Campus Center Drive, Building 071, Salt Lake City, UT 84112
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
