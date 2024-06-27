Menu
FOOD
BREAKFAST
- Yogurt Parfait
Savor our luscious green yogurt, perfectly complemented by a vibrant medley of fresh fruit and a crunchy granola topping. A delightful blend of flavors and textures for a refreshing start to your day.$5.99
- Pastry & Muffin$2.99
- Greek Omelette
Savor our delectable omelette, expertly crafted with fresh spinach, crisp onions, creamy Feta cheese, and ripe tomatoes. Perfectly paired with golden, seasoned potatoes for a wholesome, satisfying meal.$6.99
- Veggie Omelette
Savory omelette filled with crisp onions, sweet peppers, tender mushrooms, and melted cheddar cheese. Perfectly accompanied by seasoned potatoes for a hearty meal.$6.99
- Denver Omelette
Savor our fluffy omelette, packed with succulent ham, sharp cheddar, crisp onions, and bell peppers. Perfectly accompanied by golden, seasoned potatoes. A delightful blend of flavors to start your day!$8.99
- Create-Your-Own Omelette
Choose your 3 Ingredients. + $0.75 each additional topping.$7.99
- veggie
Choose 4 ingredients. +.75 each additional topping.$60.00
ENTREES
- Chicken Gryo
Tender, marinated chicken wrapped in a soft pita, with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and onions, drizzled with creamy tzatziki. A delicious blend of flavors in every bite!$8.99
- Lamb Gyro
Succulent, thinly-sliced lamb, expertly seasoned with aromatic herbs, wrapped in a warm, soft pita. Topped with crisp lettuce, onion, juicy tomatoes, and a creamy tzatziki sauce for a perfect balance of flavors.$8.99
- Falafel Sandwich
Savory chickpea rounds, freshly fried to a golden crisp, nestled in a soft, warm pita bread with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and tangy pickles. Drizzled with a creamy sauce for a delightful Mediterranean fusion.$8.99
- Single Chicken Souvlaki
Savor a succulent chicken kabob, perfectly grilled. Accompanied by warm pita bread, tangy tzatziki, aromatic lemon-infused rice, and a fresh Greek salad. A delightful medley of flavors in every bite.$9.99
- Single Beef Souvlaki
Succulent steak kabob, perfectly grilled. Comes with fluffy lemon-infused rice, a side of creamy tzatziki, warm pita bread, and a fresh Greek salad for a complete Mediterranean feast.$9.99
- Double Chicken Souvlaki
Savor the essence of Mediterranean cuisine with our succulent chicken kebabs, expertly skewered and grilled to perfection. Accompanied by fluffy, aromatic rice, warm, soft pita bread, and a refreshing Greek salad.$11.99
- Double Beef Souvlaki
Enjoy a couple of succulent steak kabobs, perfectly grilled. Comes with fluffy lemon-infused rice, a side of creamy tzatziki, warm pita bread, and a fresh Greek salad for a complete Mediterranean feast.$11.99
- Beef & Chicken Souvlaki
Enjoy a couple of succulent kabobs, perfectly grilled. Comes with fluffy lemon-infused rice, a side of creamy tzatziki, warm pita bread, and a fresh Greek salad for a complete Mediterranean feast.$11.99
- Gyro Souvlaki Combo
Accompanied by warm pita bread, tangy tzatziki, aromatic lemon-infused rice, and a fresh Greek salad.$11.99
- Greek Burger
Indulge in our Greek Burger, a culinary masterpiece featuring a succulent patty, topped with creamy feta cheese, crisp onions, vine-ripened tomatoes, and tangy tzatziki.$8.99
- Loaded Greek Fries
Savor a delectable blend of classic and waffle fries, topped with creamy feta, ripe olives, crisp green peppers, fresh tomatoes, sharp red onion, savory fry sauce, and smooth hummus. Elevate with your choice of meat for an extra fee.$8.99
- Single Gyro Plate
Savor our meaty delight wrapped in soft pita bread, featuring crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, fresh onion, and creamy tzatziki sauce. Choose a side of zesty lemon rice, golden fries, or a refreshing Greek salad.$9.99
- Double Gyro Plate
Savor our meaty delight wrapped in soft pita bread, featuring crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, fresh onion, and creamy tzatziki sauce. Choose a side of zesty lemon rice, golden fries, or a refreshing Greek salad.$11.99
- Gyro Meat & Chicken Plate
Savor our mixed meat platter featuring succulent gyro slices and a tender chicken kabab. Accompanied by zesty lemon-infused rice, crispy fries, and a fresh Greek salad for a well-rounded, non-vegetarian feast.$11.99
- Beef Brisket & Chicken Marsala$20.00
SALADS
- Greek Salad
Craft your own Greek Salad! Begin with a crisp base of mixed greens, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese. Elevate your dish by adding your choice of optional proteins to perfectly suit your taste.$8.99
- Small Greek Salad
Craft your own Greek Salad! Begin with a crisp base of mixed greens, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese. Elevate your dish by adding your choice of optional proteins to perfectly suit your taste. Delight in every bite!$5.99
- Hummus Platter
Creamy, flavorful hummus paired with fresh, crisp dippers. Enjoy it with soft pita bread, crunchy carrot, celery, and cucumber sticks. A perfect blend of taste and health in every bite.$6.50
EXTRAS
- Beef Kabob
Succulent, tender chunks of steak, expertly marinated in a blend of aromatic herbs and spices, then skewered and grilled to perfection.$4.99
- Chicken Kabob
Succulent, tender chunks of chicken, expertly marinated in a blend of aromatic herbs and spices, then skewered and grilled to perfection.$4.99
- Side Falafels
(3 pc.) Delectable Vegetarian Falafel: a harmony of crisp, golden-brown falafels, made with finely ground chickpeas, herbs, and spices, nestled on a bed of fresh greens. A healthy delight!$4.99
- Dolmades
(4 pc.) Savor our handcrafted Vegetarian Dolmades: tender grape leaves delicately wrapped around a fragrant mix of seasoned rice, fresh herbs, and zesty lemon. A Mediterranean delight, perfect for a refreshing and healthy choice.$4.99
- Lemon Rice
A vibrant blend of fluffy, long-grain rice, zesty lemon juice, and fragrant herbs. Each spoonful offers a burst of freshness, complemented by the subtle warmth of garlic and a hint of olive oil. Perfect as a light side or a wholesome meal base.$4.50
- Regular Fries
Enjoy our golden and crispy standard-cut fries. Each bite is a blend of crunchiness and softness, making them the ultimate side dish or snack.$3.99
- Small Fries
Enjoy our golden and crispy standard-cut fries. Each bite is a blend of crunchiness and softness, making them the ultimate side dish or snack.$2.50
- Gyro Meat
Seasoned gyro meat, grilled to tender perfection. It's the perfect enhancement to any dish, adding a rich and savory flavor that elevates your dining experience.$4.99
- Pita Bread
Soft, fluffy, and slightly charred, each piece is a testament to artisanal craft, perfect for wrapping or dipping in your favorite Mediterranean flavors. A true staple for any meal, our pita bread promises a taste of Greece right at your table. Enjoy the warmth of homemade goodness in every bite.$0.99
- Tzatziki Sauce
A creamy and refreshing blend of Greek yogurt, grated cucumber, and fresh garlic, delicately seasoned with dill and lemon juice. This versatile sauce adds a tangy zest to your favorite dishes, perfect for dipping or spreading.$0.75
- Hummus Cup
A creamy, smooth blend of chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and garlic, served with a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of paprika. Perfect for dipping with warm, toasted pita bread. A classic Mediterranean delight!$2.50
- Shrimp
Delicious extra side of succulent, perfectly grilled shrimp. Seasoned to perfection with a blend of herbs and spices, these tender, juicy shrimp make the perfect addition to any meal.$4.99
- Side of Feta
Enhance your meal with a lavish extra side of premium feta cheese. Perfectly crumbled for a delightful burst of creamy, tangy flavor. Ideal for sprinkling over salads or enriching any dish. Elevate your dining experience!$0.75
- Lay's
Lay's potato chips. Personal bag.$2.50
- Fry Sauce
Indulge in an extra serving of our signature fry sauce, a creamy, tangy blend perfect for elevating your meal. A must-try for sauce aficionados!$0.75
- Fork
Utensil.$0.50
DESSERTS
- Baklava
Savor the rich layers of our traditional Baklava, a sweet, flaky pastry made with finely chopped nuts, bound in honey syrup, encased in delicate phyllo dough. Each bite delivers a perfect blend of crunch and sweetness.$3.99
- Cheesecake
Savor a slice of our heavenly cheesecake, crafted with a rich and creamy filling on a crumbly graham cracker crust. Each bite melts in your mouth, promising an exquisite blend of sweetness and texture.$3.99
- Cookie
Delight in our daily special cookie, with flavors that rotate based on availability. From classic chocolate chip to adventurous seasonal creations, each cookie promises a fresh, homemade taste.$1.50
- Slice of Cake
Indulge in our daily surprise with a slice of cake, where flavors vary based on availability. Experience a new taste every day, from rich chocolate to a moist carrot cake. Perfect for satisfying any sweet tooth.$1.99
- Brownie
Indulge in our decadent Chocolate Brownie, a rich, fudgy delight with a crackly crust. Made with premium cocoa and chunks of velvety chocolate, it's served warm, melting in your mouth with every bite. Perfect for any sweet tooth!$2.75
COFFEE
Coffee (Hot)
- Americano$3.25
- Café Au Lait$3.50
- Café Latte$4.25
- Cappuccino$4.25
- Caramel Macchiato$4.75
- Chai Latte$4.00
- Drip Coffee$2.50
- Espresso Solo$1.50
- Espresso Doppio$2.00
- Espresso Triple$2.50
- Espresso Quad$3.00
- Espresso Macchiato Solo$3.25
- Espresso Macchiato Doppio$3.75
- Espresso Macchiato Triple$4.25
- Espresso Macchiato Quad$5.25
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Mocha$4.50
- Steamer$3.75
- White Mocha$4.50
- Hazelnut$0.50
- Caramel$0.50
- Vanilla$0.50
- Peppermint$0.50
BEVERAGES
- Fountain Soda
16 oz$2.50
- Water Cup$0.75
- Water Bottle$1.99
- Arrowhead$2.75
- Bottled Soda
16 oz$2.50
- Coconut water$2.99
- Pure Leaf$2.99
- Monster$2.99
- Red bull$2.50
- Juice
10 oz$1.79
- Gatorade$1.99
- Coffee$3.99
- Coke Can$1.75
- Sparkling Ice Water$1.99
- Perrier Sparkling Water$2.99
- Coffee$2.99
- Arizona Tea$2.75
- Celsius Water$2.99
- Drink Refill$1.00
- Aspire Energy Water$2.50
- Refil$1.00