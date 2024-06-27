Welcome to Jeeva's Greek Café
Authentic Greek Cuisine
In Salt Lake City
Who We Are
At Jeeva’s, we pride ourselves on a menu that sings with the flavors of Greece. Whether you're craving the rich layers of a traditional moussaka, the char-grilled delight of souvlaki, the sweet crunch of baklava, the savory spin of gyro, the hearty goodness of falafel, or the creamy comfort of spanakopita, we've got something to satisfy every palate. Our dishes are crafted from recipes that have traveled through generations, each bite a testament to our heritage and love for Greek culinary traditions.
Jeeva’s Greek Café has become a beloved spot for both the local community and visitors alike, known not just for our mouth-watering cuisine but for our friendly service and festive atmosphere. Whether you're a longtime fan of Greek food or eager to explore new flavors, we welcome you to come and discover what makes Jeeva’s a truly special place.
Catering & Events
Make your birthdays and special events unforgettable with our bespoke catering services!
Just provide us with the date, the number of servings required, and your dream menu preferences.
We specialize in turning your culinary desires into reality, ensuring each celebration is as unique and memorable as you are.
Earn Loyalty Points
Join our hassle-free Loyalty Program
and start earning instantly!
Every $1 you spend, you gain 1 point.
Redeem a $4 discount for every 50 points, effortlessly.
You automatically accrue points with each credit card swipe—no need for a loyalty card or repeated sign-ins.
Signing up is simple, making saving easier than ever.
Experience the convenience and rewards of our Loyalty Program today!
Reviews
Don't get it twisted, just because they're inside of a Food Court.
Lamb Gyro was delicious! Their pita bread is soft and fresh. Their sliced lamb was very tasty. Veggies are fresh and their tzatziki sauce is yummy. It comes with your choice of Lemon Rice (good), fries, or a Greek Salad.
Jeevas Greek cafe is my go to spot whenever I'm at the food court in City Creek.
The service is great and the food is really good. I love the loaded fries! The tzatziki sauce is also very yummy!
Definitely recommend!
I wanted something healthy and Jeevas delivered a big side Greek salad with feta and olives, lemon rice (which I wish there was more than salad) and two chicken kabobs with warm pitas nicely packaged to my door through Doordash. Dressings were on the side and the food was all warm and fresh. Can you believe from a mall food court?? I know. I know my places but was reluctant on delivery but they nailed it.
Create Delicious Memories
Order online at Salt Lake City's top Greek Café!
Pickup, delivery, dine-in, or on-the-go. Convenience at its best.
With multiple locations across Salt Lake City, we're always nearby, ready to serve up a slice of Greece right here in Utah. So, bring your friends, bring your family, or just bring your appetite – we're excited to share our passion for great Greek food with you. Welcome to Jeeva’s Greek Café – where every meal is a celebration, and every guest is family.